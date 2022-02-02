Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,245 shares of company stock worth $1,991,050. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

