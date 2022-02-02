Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,627 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,212,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Best Buy stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

