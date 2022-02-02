Arizona State Retirement System Sells 306 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NTRS stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

