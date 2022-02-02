Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

