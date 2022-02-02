Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

