Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

