Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.50 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

