Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 54,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 524,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

