Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 130,814 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 130,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.59% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNK opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

