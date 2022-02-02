Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.41% of ACCO Brands worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $7,215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 458,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 53.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 367,489 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

