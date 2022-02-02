Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 160,347 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 223.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Meta Financial Group worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,811,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

