Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 165,328 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Super Micro Computer worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after buying an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

