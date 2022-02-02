Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Sanderson Farms worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $954,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.58 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

