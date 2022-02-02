Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

