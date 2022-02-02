Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.