Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.00.

Ashtead Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.68. 8,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,758. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $210.81 and a one year high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.20.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.