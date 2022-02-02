ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASMIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.55. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.47 and a 200-day moving average of $407.34. ASM International has a 52 week low of $240.60 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

