ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $8.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.47 and its 200 day moving average is $407.34. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

