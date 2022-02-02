Assetmark Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

