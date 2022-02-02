Assetmark Inc. Buys 106 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

