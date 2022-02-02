Assetmark Inc. Invests $83,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.