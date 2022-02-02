Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.28. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

