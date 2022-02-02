Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 79.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $198.24 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.07.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $2,564,956.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.