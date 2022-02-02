Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

HubSpot stock opened at $490.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.17 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

