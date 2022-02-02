AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,486,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

