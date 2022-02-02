ATC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $151,589.62 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $151,589.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00294134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.