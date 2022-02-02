Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.