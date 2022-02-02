Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

