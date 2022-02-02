AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $90.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. 808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.