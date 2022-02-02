AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

AUDC stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 5,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,677. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

