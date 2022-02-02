Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 389186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

