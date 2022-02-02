Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $886.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.93.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

