Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.53.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after buying an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 881,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

