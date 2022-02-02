Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.53.

NYSE ALV opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

