Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.85. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 68 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

