Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.29 EPS.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 65,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

