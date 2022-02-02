Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Down 3%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.67. 6,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

