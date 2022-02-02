Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 194.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ayro by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 301,691 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Ayro has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

