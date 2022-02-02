Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Badger Meter stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

