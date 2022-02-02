Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 6.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.53. Approximately 324,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,261,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

