Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

