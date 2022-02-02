Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.62 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.