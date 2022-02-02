Bamco Inc. NY Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $355.34 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.78. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

