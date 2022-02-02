Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.79 ($4.26).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

