Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $594.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.