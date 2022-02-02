Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 673 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

