Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTD opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
