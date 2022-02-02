Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

