Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 6,114 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 254.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $496,731 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.