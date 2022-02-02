Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $898,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

EQH opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

