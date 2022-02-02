Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,036 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

